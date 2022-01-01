Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.65. 210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc provides fixed base operations flight support services. It operates in the Fixed Base Operation segment of the general aviation industry. The Fixed Base Operation segment provides ground-based services, such as fueling and hangar space for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft; aircraft maintenance; and other miscellaneous services.

