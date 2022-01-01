SafeBlast Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.19 million and $173,430.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,444.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.41 or 0.00928880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.57 or 0.00261747 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002972 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

