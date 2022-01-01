SAFE DEAL Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00005972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $471,784.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.12 or 0.07822696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00074632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,519.98 or 1.00167678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00053950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007889 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,324,186 coins and its circulating supply is 1,134,951 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

