Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 190,563 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 190,563 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,088,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

