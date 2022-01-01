Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Anconia Resources (CVE:ARA) a C$2.25 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$2.25 price objective on Anconia Resources (CVE:ARA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:ARA opened at C$0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Anconia Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Anconia Resources Company Profile

Anconia Resources Corp. operates as a base and precious metal exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc and gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Atlas properties located in the Territory of Nunavut. The company also has interest in the Batchewana property in the Batchewana Greenstone Belt near Sault Ste Marie, Ontario; and in the Grenfell property in the Kirkland Lake Area, Ontario.

