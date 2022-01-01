Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 42 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in American Tower by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in American Tower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT opened at $292.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

