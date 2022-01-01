Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.