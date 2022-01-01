Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Cut by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,860 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

ROP opened at $491.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

