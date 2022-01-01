Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

NYSE ROK opened at $348.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

