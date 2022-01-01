Richard A. Montoni Sells 12,949 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MMS stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

