Reviewing MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) & Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MercadoLibre and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 1 11 0 2.92 Alight 0 0 2 0 3.00

MercadoLibre currently has a consensus target price of $2,017.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.62%. Alight has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.39%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Alight.

Risk & Volatility

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MercadoLibre and Alight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $3.97 billion 16.78 -$710,000.00 $1.59 848.06 Alight N/A N/A -$114.43 million N/A N/A

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Alight.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 1.26% 28.07% 2.08% Alight N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Alight on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services. It also offers health and wealth solutions such as benefits administration, contribution administration, advocacy, reimbursements, dependent verification, and compliance solutions. In addition, the company provides consumer experience solutions in areas of human insight, strategy, and technology that includes employee value proposition creation and branding; total rewards and wellbeing; experience mapping; communication impact assessment; mindset research; benefits websites; UPoint platform; and social media campaigns. Alight Solutions LLC was founded in 1940 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

