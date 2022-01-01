Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,575 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 926,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,916,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.54.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

