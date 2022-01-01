Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,896 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 459,214 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.96.

TSCO opened at $238.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.21. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $138.14 and a one year high of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

