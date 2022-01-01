Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 26,593 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,593 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

