Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 124,284 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,284 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Perrigo worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $38.90 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

