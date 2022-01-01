Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $899,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $493.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $527.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

