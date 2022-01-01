Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $485.74

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 485.74 ($6.53) and traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.59). Restore shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.59), with a volume of 268,637 shares changing hands.

RST has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.66) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.27) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.66) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.66) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £669.70 million and a P/E ratio of 90.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 485.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 467.75.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

