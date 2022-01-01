Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Roku by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,395,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Roku by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $228.20 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.23 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $112,137,123. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.