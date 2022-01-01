Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 3,214 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Amgen by 12.8% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 34,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 135,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 228,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.9% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 36,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.6% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $227.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,999. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

