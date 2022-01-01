Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of RSG opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.85. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

