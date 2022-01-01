REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $1.51 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REPO has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.05 or 0.07834449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00074007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,949.93 or 0.99680726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007792 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.