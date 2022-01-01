Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RNSHF. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $4,695.00 price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Renishaw from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and set a $4,399.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renishaw from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,060.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. Renishaw has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

