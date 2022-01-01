Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNLSY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Renault has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.