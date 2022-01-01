RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 563,488 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,174,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $169.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNR. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.38.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 15,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser acquired 1,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

