Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 44,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $179,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $631.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $635.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $611.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total value of $639,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

