Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $953,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 59.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $1,377.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,483.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,479.08. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.96.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.