Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August makes up about 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 99,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAUG opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $38.81.

