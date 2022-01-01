Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.28 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.71.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

