Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Altria Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,411,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,293,000 after acquiring an additional 73,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after acquiring an additional 324,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

