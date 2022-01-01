Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.99 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,511,000 after buying an additional 434,490 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after acquiring an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $107.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

