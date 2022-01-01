Reef (REEF) Hits Market Capitalization of $302.24 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Reef has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $302.24 million and $42.62 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.43 or 0.00368957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00042151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins and its circulating supply is 16,297,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

