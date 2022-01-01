Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4,020.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 562,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 542,997 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 281.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 259,334 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 1.76. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,814 shares of company stock worth $7,055,746 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.23.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

