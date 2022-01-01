Realio Network Achieves Market Cap of $7.52 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Realio Network has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $7.52 million and $124,649.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,686.27 or 0.07840188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.53 or 0.99980735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

