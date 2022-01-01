RE Advisers Corp Raises Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $25.50 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

