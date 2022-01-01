RE Advisers Corp Has $58,000 Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,763.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,768.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,866.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,621.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2,269.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

