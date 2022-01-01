RE Advisers Corp Buys 130 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after buying an additional 577,798 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,712,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after buying an additional 162,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,552.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 71,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHH opened at $155.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Truist increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

