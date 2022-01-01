RE Advisers Corp Acquires 174 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

Shares of ZTS opened at $244.03 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

