Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,979 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of Central Securities worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CET. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Central Securities by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Securities by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $44.58 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

