Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 13,895 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,154 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after buying an additional 40,428 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $99.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

