Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PREF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

Shares of PREF stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54.

