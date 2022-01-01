Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,769 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,977,000 after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,101,000 after buying an additional 46,849 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,063,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after buying an additional 1,103,698 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,675,000 after buying an additional 47,287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $102.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $109.83.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

