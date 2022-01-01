Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,862 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,266,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 273,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 245,969 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59,955 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 701,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 48,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BTZ opened at $15.05 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

