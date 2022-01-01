Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,654 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Revolve Group worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 720.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $56.04 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $1,283,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 790,446 shares of company stock valued at $59,074,460. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

