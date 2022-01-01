Raymond James Comments on Methanex Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.42. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

MX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.70.

Shares of MX opened at C$50.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Methanex has a one year low of C$37.85 and a one year high of C$65.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.25.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

