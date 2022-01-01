Raymond James Boosts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$28.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.08.

TSE MAG opened at C$19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 374.15. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$31.21. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$319,228.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

