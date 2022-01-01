Raymond James & Associates Sells 31,133 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,133 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 153.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 178.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE SPOT opened at $234.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.37. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.38.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.