Raymond James & Associates Sells 27,551 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after purchasing an additional 227,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $119.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $78.04 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

