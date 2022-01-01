Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,658 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.