Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

