Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,860 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of W. P. Carey worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after buying an additional 509,290 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,262,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after buying an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,698,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

